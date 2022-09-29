Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.07

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$33.61. Saputo shares last traded at C$33.26, with a volume of 509,018 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Saputo Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,776. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,776.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

