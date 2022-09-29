Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $348.09 and last traded at $348.09. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.26.

SUVPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.39 and a 200 day moving average of $372.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

