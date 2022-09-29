SATS (OTC:SPASF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.74 and last traded at 2.74. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.

SATS Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.80.

About SATS

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

