Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.66. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 61,788 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on STSA. Jonestrading began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

