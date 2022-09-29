Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.70 and last traded at $152.70. Approximately 533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Schindler Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

