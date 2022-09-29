Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

