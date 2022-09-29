SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.34. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 40.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 48.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.