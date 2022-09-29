SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$63.73 and last traded at C$63.73. Approximately 613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEBYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEB in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.70.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

