SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 15,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

