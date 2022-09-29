Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.