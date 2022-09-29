Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

