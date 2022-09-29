Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,232 ($26.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,226.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,190.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

