Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 880.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 300,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 5.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

