Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Rises By 92.2%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million and a PE ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

