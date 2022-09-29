Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Decreases By 36.9%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 600.08%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Stories

