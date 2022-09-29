Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 89.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

