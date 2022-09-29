Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 45.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
