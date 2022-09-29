Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 45.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.