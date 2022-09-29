Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 87.6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR opened at 3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.73. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.10 and a twelve month high of 4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on INTR. UBS Group began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.