Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Decreases By 91.5%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

XT stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.