Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Rises By 53.2%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Liquid Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

