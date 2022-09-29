Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Decreases By 51.3%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.97 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

