Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Increases By 44.6%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 173,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Waterdrop Trading Down 1.5 %

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.93. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $104.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.