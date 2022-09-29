Short Interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Increases By 47.4%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
XpresSpa Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
