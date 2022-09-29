Short Interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Increases By 47.4%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

XpresSpa Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555,843 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 842,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 344,349 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.



XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.



