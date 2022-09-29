Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 0.3%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.37% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

