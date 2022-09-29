SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

