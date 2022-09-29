Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

