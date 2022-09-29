SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SMART Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

