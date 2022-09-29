Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 902 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

