Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 3.1 %

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

SNN stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

