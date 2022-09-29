Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Snap Stock Up 3.0 %

Snap stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Snap has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

