Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.53. 17,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 113,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Societal CDMO Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
