Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.11. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 7,928 shares.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.14% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

