Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.10. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.
Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.