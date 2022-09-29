Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.10. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

