SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 688.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $126.41 and a 12-month high of $160.23.

