Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Melius initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of SAVE opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,710 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,638,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

