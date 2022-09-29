Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 46,150 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

