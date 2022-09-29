Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 46,150 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.
Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
