StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 12.3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

StarHub Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

StarHub Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

