State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 490 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

