State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.