State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.26.

FSLR stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.