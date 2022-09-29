State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Stock Up 3.2 %

STT stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

