State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

