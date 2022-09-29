Steph & Co. Sells 2,269 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

