Steve Rai Sells 15,116 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackBerry Price Performance
BlackBerry stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
