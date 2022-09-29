Steve Rai Sells 15,116 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.