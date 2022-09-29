Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,175 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,522.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

