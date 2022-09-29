STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.29

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.29 ($36.01) and traded as high as €35.57 ($36.29). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €34.53 ($35.23), with a volume of 2,993,097 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

