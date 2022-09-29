StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of Aluminum Co. of China

About Aluminum Co. of China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.