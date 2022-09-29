StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
