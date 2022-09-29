StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of AC opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $97,064. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

