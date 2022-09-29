StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Birks Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.