StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter worth $51,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

