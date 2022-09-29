StockNews.com Downgrades EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

